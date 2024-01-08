J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 708 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

TTD opened at $67.64 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $2,143,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,697,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

