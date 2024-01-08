James C. Hamilton Sells 6,300 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,889 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

