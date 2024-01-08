John Drayton Wise Sells 1,167 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

