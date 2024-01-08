John Drayton Wise Sells 1,167 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.