JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
