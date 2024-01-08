JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

