JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 636,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 137,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

