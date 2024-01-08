JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

