Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $3,870,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,787,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,915,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,416,926. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3 %

K stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

