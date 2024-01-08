Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $163.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.27. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

