LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LYB opened at $96.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

