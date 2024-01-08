McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $478.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

