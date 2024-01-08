Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Micron Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 84,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 64.6% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

