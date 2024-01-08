Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

