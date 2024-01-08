Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

