Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

