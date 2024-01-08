Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 39,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
