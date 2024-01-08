NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average of $455.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

