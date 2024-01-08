Paul H. Storey Sells 3,468 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Celsius Stock Up 1.3 %

CELH opened at $57.28 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Celsius by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.