Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,496 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 150.0% in the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $126.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.