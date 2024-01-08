Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 583.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.