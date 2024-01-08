Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 541 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Up 2.2 %

IP opened at $37.27 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.