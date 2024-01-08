Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,137 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Raymond James by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.04 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.