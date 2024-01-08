Raymond James & Associates Has $26.84 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Graco were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

