Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $456.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

