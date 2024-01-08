Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

