Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

