Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.