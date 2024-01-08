Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.58 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

