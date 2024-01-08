Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

