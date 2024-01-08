Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,745 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

Shares of SNOW opened at $189.12 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

