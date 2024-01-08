Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

