Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 569,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

