Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

