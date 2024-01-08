Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,984 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $211.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

