Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,879 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $63.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

