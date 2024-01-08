Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 376,765 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $189,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

