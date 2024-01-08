Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 98,695 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,695 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $3,870,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,787,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,915,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $32,416,926 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.