Roger Adsett Sells 3,042 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,042 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $88,856.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,155.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

