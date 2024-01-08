Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.