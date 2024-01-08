Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

