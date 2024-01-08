Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,049,000 after acquiring an additional 195,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Up 1.5 %

SHOP stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

