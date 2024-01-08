Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.