Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

