Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

