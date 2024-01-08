SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.