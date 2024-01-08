SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after acquiring an additional 251,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

