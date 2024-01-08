Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.