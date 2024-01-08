Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 844,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.