Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.