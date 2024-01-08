Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Stock Up 6.3 %

GSAT opened at $2.03 on Monday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.